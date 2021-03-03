Game Creek Capital LP Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 6,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 868,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 144,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,804. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.