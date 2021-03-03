Game Creek Capital LP Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Game Creek Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 1,013,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,266,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

