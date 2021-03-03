Game Creek Capital LP Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,996 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 92,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. 569,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,934,207. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of -391.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.