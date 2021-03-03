Game Creek Capital LP Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Game Creek Capital LP cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

