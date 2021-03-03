Game Creek Capital LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $15,846,000. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 426,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,487 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 179,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,778. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

