GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:GNT opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

