GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE:GNT opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
