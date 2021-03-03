GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the January 28th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GGN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 884,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,202. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 67,560 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

