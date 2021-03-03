GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 707,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,062. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

