Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Lake Street Capital

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAIA. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

GAIA stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of -71.46, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gaia by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

