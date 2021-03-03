Gaia, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GAIA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

GAIA opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

