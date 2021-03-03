G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.73

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.73 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 243.20 ($3.18). G4S plc (GFS.L) shares last traded at GBX 242.70 ($3.17), with a volume of 17,911,585 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

