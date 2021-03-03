G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $68.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. G1 Therapeutics traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.84. 2,170,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,773,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,202 in the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 239,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $916.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

