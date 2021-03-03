FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCL. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

CCL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,196,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,837,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,469,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,868 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

