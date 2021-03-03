FY2021 Earnings Forecast for City Office REIT, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

NYSE:CIO opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $451.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in City Office REIT by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

