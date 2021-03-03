FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Issued By B. Riley

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ciena by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 197,801 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

