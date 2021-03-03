FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.75. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $86.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after buying an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

