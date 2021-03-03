FY2020 EPS Estimates for Adecco Group AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Adecco Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 537.50 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

