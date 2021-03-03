Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 7,064 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,064 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $324,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.