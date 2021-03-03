Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FULC opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.