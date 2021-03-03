Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FULC opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.
