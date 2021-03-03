FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 20,899,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 46,681,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Specifically, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

