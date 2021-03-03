fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.76 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

fuboTV stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 468,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,423,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

