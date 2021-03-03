FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

