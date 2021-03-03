Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $725,636.62 and $99,306.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00809764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

