Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 94,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.