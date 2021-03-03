Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 87.4% in February

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the January 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FSNUY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 94,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
