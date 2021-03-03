Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

