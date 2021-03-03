Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €52.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €52.40 ($61.65) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.85 ($82.18).

FME opened at €58.40 ($68.71) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

