Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FRHC opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,505.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

