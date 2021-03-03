Franklin Myers Purchases 2,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIX opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

