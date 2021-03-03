Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $36.89. Approximately 143,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 137,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

FRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

