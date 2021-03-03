Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s share price rose 5.6% on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $138.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fox Factory traded as high as $136.96 and last traded at $134.28. Approximately 201,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 243,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

