Fountain (FTN) Trading Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $15,756.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00801103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

