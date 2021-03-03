Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOSL opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $846.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

