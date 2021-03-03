Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 1369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTAI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $42,228,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,391,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,797,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.