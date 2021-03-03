FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

FORM stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.