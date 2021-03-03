Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $111.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

