Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a £157 ($205.12) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £126.63 ($165.44).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £143.97 ($188.10) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a twelve month high of £162.90 ($212.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £135.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

