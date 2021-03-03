Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Gap Down to $101.60

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.33), but opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.29). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 98.69 ($1.29), with a volume of 63,576 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

