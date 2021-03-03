Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

FLO stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

