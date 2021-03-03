Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Cap of $16,557.21

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $16,557.21 and $71,057.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00789311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00062609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00046351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.