FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLIR. Truist increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

