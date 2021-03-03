flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of FNNTF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $103.39 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

