Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $135.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.52. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

