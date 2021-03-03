Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FPRX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FPRX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $841.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

