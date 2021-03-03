Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 6,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $828.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 4.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

