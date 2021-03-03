FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Short Interest Update

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FTDL remained flat at $$24.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. FirsTime Design has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $29.22.
FirsTime Design Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for FirsTime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirsTime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.