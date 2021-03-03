FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Short Interest Update

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTDL remained flat at $$24.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. FirsTime Design has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

FirsTime Design Company Profile

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

