First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,447. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.