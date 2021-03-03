First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the January 28th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

