First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

