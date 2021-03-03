First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGOV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 149,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter.

LGOV stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

